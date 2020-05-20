Google Chrome now getting its biggest update with easier controls, enhanced security and more; details inside

Tab Page will also have an icon “eye” that will inform the user about what all cookies Chrome has blocked.

Google has introduced a completely new set of features that will enhance safety and privacy for Chrome users. With an array of features introduced, the company aims to secure and safeguard the users’ data. “Apart from giving strong default protections, we aim to provide you intuitive, accessible, and useful controls so you can choose what is right for you,” the company said in a statement. Along with the introduction of new tools, Google has also presented a redesign of Chrome which will make it easier for the users to access all the Settings on the desktop, thus, helping them enable the controls they want on the web.

Easy controls: With a redesigned version of Chrome, it has become convenient to manage cookies. Any user can block third-party cookies for all websites they want to. Another change that the company has made is that it has organised the controls into two different sections which can help users identify some websites that may require sensitive information like access to camera, microphone or location. In addition to his, the site will also show any recent permission that has been given by the user.

Moreover, Chrome settings also allow users to find all the controls which make them in charge of the data that is shared with Google that will be stored in their Google accounts and therefore, be made available across multiple devices. The company has also moved their control to clear all browsing data on the top of Privacy & Security section on the back of frequent use by people.

Enhanced safety check: With an option for checking the safety in the Settings section, Google has now given access to users to confirm the safety of their experience while using Chrome. The new tool also provides updates on passwords and if any password is being compromised. Furthermore, any detection in malicious software will be indicated to the user along with some guidance on how to remove them.

Third-party cookie controls in Incognito mode: In incognito mode where Chrome does not save any browsing history or information that has been used in any kind of forms or browsing cookies, it will now block third-party cookies by default when the user closes their browser. Tab Page will also have an icon “eye” that will inform the user about what all cookies Chrome has blocked. “While we continue to work on our long-term effort to make the web more private and secure with Privacy Sandbox, we want to strengthen the Incognito protections in the meantime,” the company said in a statement.

New icon to save extensions: With immediate effect, Chrome will now have a puzzle icon that will store all the data extensions a user has downloaded. This has been introduced in a bid to clean up the toolbar and provide more control on data extensions. Also, the extensions that are frequently used can still be pinned to the toolbar.

Upgraded security: Google has decided to upgrade two security measures that the user can opt for. The first one that the company has brought is Enhanced Safe Browsing that provides better, proactive and tailored protections from web-based threats, phishing and malwares. When turned on, it will proactively check all the pages and downloads and give the information about it to Google Safe Browsing. “If you’re signed in to Chrome, then Chrome and other Google apps you use (Gmail, Drive, etc.) will further protect you based on a holistic view of threats you encounter on the web and attacks against your Google Account,” the company highlighted. Another safety measure launched is Secure DNS which is a feature specifically designed to improve users’ privacy as well as security while browsing the web.

Google’s introduction to these features has come at a time when the majority of work has shifted to digital means. According to a report by WEF, there is an acceleration in digitalisation of economies amidst the Coronavirus pandemic and therefore cyber attacks and data fraud have become one of the major threats and is a top concern for IT companies. The new update, aka Chrome 83 is now rolling for Windows, macOS, Linux, Android, and iOS.