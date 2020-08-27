Google Chrome is getting 10% faster loading, other improvements for better productivity; full details

The new feature enable users to collapse or expand the tabs easily.

Google has decided to increase the efficiency of Chrome with the introduction of new features. For improvement in performance, the company has introduced tab grouping that will help the users to distinguish between the tabs by topic or collapse and expand tabs accordingly. With the introduction of this, an improvement in downloading a page is seen as page downloads are 10 per cent faster. Further, it also helps with more savings of battery and memory. The company is testing these features in beta mode for now, however, these features are expected to roll out soon.

In a blog post, Alex Ainslie, Director of UX, Google Chrome, said that users are spending more time using the Chrome browser and the company wants to make the experience more productive. Notably, Chrome is expected to run faster on the back of Profile Guided Optimization (help in delivering 10 per cent faster page loads), and Tab Throttling, ideated to reduce idle background tabs. Tab Throttling has been out for beta mode. Google had announced a tab grouping update back in May this year. The new feature will allow users to segregate the tabs by topics or by priority, making it easier for the user to identify which tab has what content. It will also enable users to collapse or expand the tabs easily, further clearing up the space on the tab bar. The company claimed that the majority of users have been wanting this feature.

Further, the company is set to introduce tab previews as well that are designed to let users hover over a tab and check a thumbnail preview of the page. When there are multiple tabs opened of a particular site, the feature will come in handy. The feature will be introduced in beta for now.

For Chrome tablet mode, a new touchscreen interface for tabs will be provided that will have larger tabs for easy organisation and management. The feature is expected to be rolled out for Chromebook first.

Apart from these, Google is also working on an improved URL sharing option for Android users, and ways to fill PDF docs among others.