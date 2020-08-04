  • MORE MARKET STATS

Google Chrome browser now lets you create, sign and convert PDF files; how to use

By: |
Published: August 4, 2020 1:11 PM

These functionalities will be available in the Chrome browser in forms of shortcuts and users looking to avail these services will have to type the shortcuts in the address bar of the browser.

Users looking to convert Microsoft Office files into PDF files need to just type ‘PDF.new’ on in Chrome’s address bar.

In order to make its platform accessible to users looking for quick tools, Adobe has joined hands with Google to make its Spark Post, PDF converter, PDF compressor and tools to sign up available on Google Chrome browser. These functionalities will be available in the Chrome browser in forms of shortcuts and users looking to avail these services will have to type the shortcuts in the address bar of the browser.

Adobe Spark Post Google Chrome shortcut

To access Adobe Spark Post in one touch and unlock all the features that the applications offer such as the creation of social media posts, templates, social media icons, and posters, users have to just type ‘Create.new’ in the address bar of the google chrome browser.

Related News

Adobe PDF converter Google Chrome shortcut

Users looking to convert Microsoft Office files into PDF files need to just type ‘PDF.new’ on in Chrome’s address bar.

Adobe PDF Sign Google Chrome shortcut

Users looking to sign their PDF documents need to just type ‘Sign.new’ in Chrome’s address bar.

Adobe JPG format to PDF convertor Google Chrome shortcut

Users who are looking for options to convert image files which usually are in JPg format into PDF format need to just enter ‘JPGtoPDF.new’ in the address bar.

Adobe Compress PDF Google Chrome shortcut

In order to bring the size of the PDF files down to use them for online communication purposes, users need to enter ‘CompressPDF.new’ in the address bar of Google Chrome.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. TECHNOLOGY
  4. Google Chrome browser now lets you create sign and convert PDF files how to use
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime brings a full high definition display, quad cameras and 5,020mAh battery at under Rs 10,000
2BSNL now offers up to 200GB data with Rs 499 Bharat Fiber broadband plan; here are the details
3China will not accept US ‘theft’ of TikTok: Chinese media report