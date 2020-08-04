Google Chrome browser now lets you create, sign and convert PDF files; how to use

Users looking to convert Microsoft Office files into PDF files need to just type ‘PDF.new’ on in Chrome’s address bar.

In order to make its platform accessible to users looking for quick tools, Adobe has joined hands with Google to make its Spark Post, PDF converter, PDF compressor and tools to sign up available on Google Chrome browser. These functionalities will be available in the Chrome browser in forms of shortcuts and users looking to avail these services will have to type the shortcuts in the address bar of the browser.

Adobe Spark Post Google Chrome shortcut

To access Adobe Spark Post in one touch and unlock all the features that the applications offer such as the creation of social media posts, templates, social media icons, and posters, users have to just type ‘Create.new’ in the address bar of the google chrome browser.

Adobe PDF converter Google Chrome shortcut

Users looking to convert Microsoft Office files into PDF files need to just type ‘PDF.new’ on in Chrome’s address bar.

Adobe PDF Sign Google Chrome shortcut

Users looking to sign their PDF documents need to just type ‘Sign.new’ in Chrome’s address bar.

Adobe JPG format to PDF convertor Google Chrome shortcut

Users who are looking for options to convert image files which usually are in JPg format into PDF format need to just enter ‘JPGtoPDF.new’ in the address bar.

Adobe Compress PDF Google Chrome shortcut

In order to bring the size of the PDF files down to use them for online communication purposes, users need to enter ‘CompressPDF.new’ in the address bar of Google Chrome.