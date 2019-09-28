Google adds new button to solve your most common browser problems

Google Chrome latest feature is of great help for those users who open multiple tabs simultaneously on desktop

Google has reportedly added a new button to its Chrome desktop browser that lets the user pause music as well as videos from the current tab without even opening all the tabs to find out where the music is playing. The feature is of great help for those users who open multiple tabs simultaneously on desktop. It adds convenience when the computer volume is up and you need to quickly shut the music off. The feature is reportedly still in the experimental phase.

Here’s how it works and how to test it out on Google Chrome

Google brings out new features in its Chrome browser through updates. It is advisable to first download Google Chrome latest update on your desktop, Chrome 77.

Here’s how you can update Google Chrome

Open Chrome browser and select the three stacked dots in the upper-right corner.

Go to Help and select About Google Chrome. If it says Google Chrome is up to date, you can skip this section.

Relaunch Chrome now. Selecting this will restart Chrome tabs.

With the latest Chrome version on your desktop, proceed to the next step.

How to enable the Pause/Play button in Google Chrome

Open Chrome browser and search chrome://flags/ in the address bar.

In the Search flags box, search Global Media Controls.

On the dropdown box to the right, select Enabled.

Click Relaunch Now. Make sure you’ve saved everything since this will restart your browser.

After completing this process, you’ll see a Play button in toolbar. Now, you can use this button to start and stop audio.

How to test the pause-play feature in Google Chrome