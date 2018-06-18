Google celebrates Day 5 of FIFA World Cup 2018 with doodle

The doodle for Tunisia

The search engine giant Google embraces the fifth day of FIFA World Cup 2018 with a new trademark Google doodle. In the doodle, Google catches the essence of playing football in the six countries, Sweden, South Korea, Belgium, Panama, Tunisia and England, that are scheduled to face each other on Monday.

For Tunisia, the small African country, the doodle shows kids playing football on the famous white paved streets of the country. The doodle for Panama shows people playing the game and others cheering on, in a floral backdrop which is quintessential to the country. It also features a player wearing the Panama 2018 FIFA jersey. The doodle for Sweden has characters playing football in a Swedish countryside, with one of them wearing a Mikael Ishak jersey. It also captures the football scenario of South Korea, Belgium and England as well.

Three FIFA world cup matches are scheduled to be held on Monday. The first between Sweden and South Korea at 17:30 IST. The second one is between Belgium and Panama at 20:30 IST. And the last is scheduled to be held at 23:30 IST between Tunisia and England. By clicking on the doodle one can access the schedule of the world cup this year, and the results of the matches that have already happened.

The World Cup 2018, that is happening in Russia, started on July 15. As many as 32 teams participated in this mega sports event, they are again divided into eight groups amongst whom the matches are played. The matches will be held in 12 venues across the country. The search engine giant also came up with FIFA doodles on the first and second day of the event. Around 44% of the world’s population watched the last 2014 FIFA world cup.

Earlier, Google had rolled out a new feature to let keen followers get real-time match status and highlights on their smartphones. “Looking forward to the updated Search experience for soccer, just in time for the World Cup,” Google CEO Sundar Pichai had tweeted. “To keep track of all the matches, even when you’re not searching, you can pin real-time scores on your Android phone screen from Search on mobile browsers or from the Android Google App. Find the match you’re looking for, tap and drag to pin the match anywhere on your screen,” Schwartzberg, Product Manager for Google Search said. “The tracker will include a special ‘spotlight’ feature that provides an easy way to visualise live scores, highlights, results, and schedules all in one place,” he added.