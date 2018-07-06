Google celebrates Day 20 of FIFA World Cup 2018 with doodle

Google Doddle celebrates day 20 of FIFA World Cup 2018.

With FIFA World Cup fever at its peak, search engine giant Google today honoured the day 20 of the tournament with a doodle on it. The World Cup is being held in Russia, with the final slated to be held on July 15. The tournament has got a huge number of viewerships across the globe.

Earlier on July 1, the search engine giant honoured Gottfried Wilhelm Leibniz, the German philosopher on his 372nd birth anniversary. He was one of the most well-known inventors in the field of mechanical calculators. He is most recognised for his optimism in philosophy. He also contributed to the field of library science. Leibniz wrote a number of books on politics, law, philosophy, ethics, history, philology and theology, in several languages.

He was born on July 1, 1646, at Saxony’s Leipzig. His father’s name was Friedrich Leibniz and his mother was Catharina Schmuck. Friedrich was in the University of Leipzig as Professor of Moral Philosophy. Leibniz’s father passed away when he was six years old.

On June 29Googlele honoured Indian scientist and the founder of Indian Statistical Institute- Prasanta Chandra Mahalanobis on his 125th birth anniversary.

He was recognised for the theory of Mahalanobis distance. Mahalanobis was also an applied statistician. He was also a member of the first Planning Commission after India became independent.

Mahalanobis had also served as secretary to Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore. He also worked at the Visva-Bharati University. He receivedthe Padma Vibhushan from the Centrefor his contribution the field of science and services to the nation. He passed away on June 28, 1972, just a day after his 79th birthday.