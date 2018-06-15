Google celebrates day 2 of FIFA World Cup with doodle

Google has today shown pictures of fans and youngsters playing football on the streets, while others watching the game on television.

As the FIFA World Cup has started and football fever gripping people across the globe, Google continued to honour the mega event with a doodle on the second consecutive day. To honour the event on day 2, Google has today shown pictures of fans and youngsters playing football on the streets, while others watching the game on television.

Honouring the event on the first day yesterday, Google showing people playing drums and other instruments to welcome the event. This year 32 teams are participating in the event being hosted by Russia. The tournament that began on June 14 will continue till July 15.

On June 6, Google celebrated the birthday of noted anesthesiologist Virginia Apgar. She was one of the leading figures in anaesthesiology and teratology. Virginia had invented the Apgar Score, which assesses the health of newborn children immediately after birth. She was born on June 7, 1909, and was youngest of three children of her parents. She spent her childhood in Westfield, New Jersey. Since her childhood, Apgar was very interested in science. She always wanted to become a doctor after growing up.

Before attending Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons, she studied chemistry, physiology and zoology . At Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons, she was asked to join anaesthesiology. After completing a residency in surgery in 1937, she qualified as an anesthesiologist from Bellevue Hospital in New York.

Apgar was unhappy with the treatment meted out to newborn babies, especially those who were deformed or had any other problems. Apgar discovered that infants who were were struggling to breathe were left to die. She then decided to develop a score which scores newborn babies between zero to ten on the basis of its health.