Google cancels plans to release Pixelbook in 2023: Report

In recent times, Google attempted to improve areas outside of Android including both tablets and the wearables. The Mountain View-based tech giant launched Android 12L’s stable version half-a-year ago in March, 2022 and recently announced the upcoming launch of Pixel watch which is set to be held on October 6, 2022.

Laptops was another area that the tech giant was keeping an eye on and was working towards expanding in the future. Google was planning to launch a new Pixelbook apparently – however, those plans have been cancelled now, a report from The Verge suggests. The company has reportedly dissolved the team as well.

Pixelbook was far along in the development and expected to release next year, but the project was allegedly cut as part of recent cost-cutting measures inside of Google. Members of the team have been transferred elsewhere inside the company, according to the report.

A few months ago, in an interaction with The Verge, Google’s hardware chief Rick Osterloh said that Google is going to do Pixelbooks in the future. He further explained that the TV category has matured and it is expected to last a long time.

Google is yet to confirm or deny the report.

In related news, Google is gearing to unveil the all-new Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro alongside a new Pixel Watch, on October 6. It is rumoured that new Nest Home hardware can be seen at the event as well. Though not at the upcoming event, Google is also on track to release a Pixel foldable device sometime next year.

Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro India launch hasn’t been confirmed at the time of writing but based on recent history, it’s safe to assume they’re not coming here anytime soon.