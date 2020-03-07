Google can now read entire webpages to you in 42 languages including Hindi

Google claims that the newly-introduced feature will be available in 42 languages.

Google is here with another popular feature which it had promised at the CES 2020 in January. The tech giant has introduced the much-awaited ‘read-out’ feature on the Google assistant after a brief introduction at the CES 2020.

The ‘read it’ feature will allow Android users to make the most of the functionality offered by the Google Assistant in listening to the contents of web pages. The new feature will work on all the platforms and apps of google such as Chrome browser, Google Search, or the News app. Users can get to listen in the content of the web page of their liking with a mere command to the assistant. The users will need to call the assistants with commands such as “Hey Google, read aloud”, “Hey Google, read it”, or “Hey Google, read this page” to use the feature. Subsequently, the Google Assistant will read aloud the content of the opened web page in one go.

Language, a no barrier for the feature

Google claims that the newly-introduced feature will be available in 42 languages. The list of languages ‘Read it’ feature will support includes Hindi, Urdu, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Nepali, Sinhalese, Tamil, and Telugu. Users will be provided with the translation menu to enable the feature in their desired language. The page asked to be read by the users will be automatically translated and the Google Assistant will read it for the users in their preferred language.

Google has been working in the direction of improving users’ experience in the last few months and the new addition to the Google Assistant functionality is the latest example of Google’s efforts to lead the way in improving user experience. All these features are in line with Google’s clear ambition of becoming the go-to platform for everyone for all purposes.