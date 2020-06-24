Google can now help you discover new TV shows, movies from Netflix and Disney+ Hotstar

Google points out that the new move has taken place as people are looking for inspiration for new shows or movies to watch in this difficult time.

Google Search now provides users in India with a new experience to find out what TV shows or movies they should watch today. The new search experience provides an organized set of suggestions from various streaming providers, including Disney+ Hotstar, Google Play Movies & TV, Netflix, SonyLIV, Voot, and YouTube. Users can also get customized recommendations by choosing their over-the-top ( OTT) subscription by clicking the Edit Providers button on the search results page. Google App users have also received the option to save shows and movies for later use of the ‘Watchlist’ feature.

What you need to do is search for “nice shows to watch” or “what to do” on Google to get recommendations from all licensed streaming services. There are also various styles to choose from. Similarly, Google has provided you with the option of viewing the list of content available only from a single streaming platform. You can see, for example, what to watch on Netflix or YouTube.

The new experience is on Google Search, beginning today in Hindi, Marathi, Telugu, Kannada and English, with additional languages to follow. It initially supported the results of six OTT providers, namely Disney+ Hotstar, Google Play Movies & TV, Netflix, SonyLIV, Voot, and YouTube. The list does not include Amazon Prime Video and some Indian streaming platforms, such as AltBalaji and Zee5. However, at a later stage, some additional streaming providers are likely to be added.

You can also tap any of the results from the list on the Google mobile app to find out more about that particular show or movie. This includes a brief synopsis, a genre, and a top cast. The pop-up screen also shows the platform that streams that particular show or movie. In addition, there’s a Watchlist feature that lets you save any of your favorite shows or movies for later.

Google points out that the new move has taken place as people are looking for inspiration for new shows or movies to watch in this difficult time. The company claims that searches for “what to watch” and “best movies” in India have increased significantly since late March. On the other hand, finding new titles to watch is still difficult, as we have a lot of choices on board. Google’s effort would make it easier to discover new shows and movies through a single interface.