Google broadens online safety initiatives, announces child safety toolkit, cyberskilling roadshow and more

Google made some several major announcements at its second edition of Safer with Google initiative event held on Thursday. Aiming to better tackle the growing cyberattacks, the company has launched a cybersecurity upskilling program for approximately 100,000 developers, IT, and start-up professionals across the country.

The company will organise a multi-city, hybrid format Cybersecurity Roadshow under this program with a target to reach nearly 100,000 developers, IT and start-up professionals. The participants will be given unique tools, detailed guidance, and taught best practices for developing safer apps. A foundational cybersecurity curriculum will be integrated into the annual DevFest and within the Android and Cloud Series for Startups and other programs.

Google under the initiative has joined hands with Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY), Digital India Corporation and few leading banks of India to launch a multilingual user awareness campaign on ways to adopt better digital transaction practices amongst the internet users.

To offer better digital skilling support to its women, LGBTQIA+ and senior citizen users, Google has announced grants of USD2 million to three non-profit organisations namely Collective Good Foundation (CGF), HelpAge India, and Point of View. The collaboration with CGF aims to reach over 900,000 women and LGBTQIA+ people with specially designed training curriculum and resources to protect them from online risks. This content will be available in five languages including English, Hindi, Bengali, Telugu, and Marathi. The Point of View NGO has been assigned to support the expansion of TechSakhi- a digital safety helpline for women and LGBTQIA+ internet users. To help senior citizens stay safe in online interactions and transactions, Google will make a grant to HelpAge India to reach 50,000 senior citizens with digital safety trainings.

Google also announced its collaboration with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to bolster its Be Internet Awesome program. A free online program, Be Internet Awesome programs teaches kids to become a smart and safe internet user. Last but not the least, the company has launched ProtectingChildren.Google website- a child safety toolkit which will be available in three Indian languages- Bengali, Hindi, and Tamil.