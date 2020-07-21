Google brings real-time auto translate to JioPhone, other KaiOS-based feature phones

Assistant would translate the text to their preferred language. (Image: Google

Google Auto Translate: Google announces the rolling out of auto-translate feature for JioPhone in 5 Indian languages! On Tuesday, Google released a statement that with the millions of new Indian users being active in the online space every day, the diversity of language is an exciting challenge that the country has posed before the search engine giant. Among these millions of new users, 90% do not speak English, and while many may be fluent in speaking and understanding their native languages, they might not be able to read or write it. Thus, the solutions that Google has been providing to Indians since 2017, are now being extended to the users of phones operating on the KaiOS platform.

Google Assistant for KaiOS: Features and how to use

In order to use the Google Assistant’s auto-translate feature, the users of KaiOS-based phones would first need to go to Assistant by long pressing the centre button from the home screen.

Once they are within the Assistant, users would simply have to press the right soft key to access this feature.

Once done, users would need to click on the camera icon.

After that, the users would only need to point their camera towards the real-world text like street signs, product label or a document.

Assistant would then translate the text to their preferred language.

Users would also be able to tap on the speak icon to have the translated text read aloud to them in their preferred language.

The feature is currently available in English, Hindi, Bengali, Marathi, Tamil and Telugu. The statement said that the feature would also soon be available in Kannada and Gujarati.

Google Assistant in KaiOS: Why it is significant

The Jio phones, which revolutionised the markets due to its wide reach and very low costs, also runs on the KaiOS platforms. Keeping in mind the fact that the user base is made of people mainly in remote areas, the users are likely to be more comfortable with their native languages than English or Hindi. This makes the feature more significant for the users of Jio phones.