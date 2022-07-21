Google brings Pixel 6a to India; here are all the details on specs, price, and everything else you need to know

Pixel 6a has officially arrived in India. Google, today, announced pricing and availability details of the Pixel 6a for the Indian market. The phone was first announced at Google I/O in May. The phone has a Pixel 6-like design and is powered by Google’s custom Tensor chip. As expected, it’s the cheapest Pixel phone that Google makes at the time of writing. Google Pixel 6a price in India is set at Rs 43,999.

PIXEL 6A PRICE IN INDIA, AVAILABILITY

Google has launched the Pixel 6a in India at a price of Rs 43,999. It is available for pre-orders starting today, July 21 and will go on sale from July 28 from Flipkart.

For a limited period, Google will offer an instant discount of Rs 4,000 to Axis Bank Card users and up to Rs 6,000 off on exchange of any existing Pixel device and other select smartphone models (Rs 2,000 off on exchange of any other smartphone).

The second-generation Nest Hub, Pixel Buds A Series, and Fitbit Inspire 2 can be availed at a price of Rs 4,999 when purchased along with the Pixel 6a, Google has announced.

PIXEL 6A SPECS, FEATURES

The Pixel 6a is clearly inspired from the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. It comes with a similar dual tone look and what Google calls the “camera bar.” It has a frame made of metal. The back is plastic. On the front, you get a 6.1-inch OLED display with a 1080p resolution and 60Hz refresh rate. There is a hole punch cut-out at the centre and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. Biometrics are handled by an in-screen fingerprint reader.

Under the hood, the Pixel 6a has Google’s Tensor chip, same as the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. This 8-core chip has two high-performance Cortex-X1 cores, two mid cores, and four high-efficiency cores. This is paired with a 20-core GPU. Tensor also packs a mobile TPU and Titan M2 security chip. You get 6GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB of UFS 3.1 storage in this phone. This is not expandable.

The Pixel 6a runs Android 12 and will be “among the first Android devices to receive the upcoming Android 13 update.” It is confirmed to get up to five years of security updates.

On the back, the Pixel 6a has dual cameras— a 12.2 MP main (f1.7 dual-pixel with optical image stabilisation) and another 12MP ultrawide. It has an 8MP front camera, same as the Pixel 6.

The Pixel 6a has a 4,410mAh battery with 18W fast charging. Rounding off the package are stereo speakers, 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth 5.2.

Pixel 6a will be available in two colours– charcoal and chalk.