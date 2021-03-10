Google brings ‘’Full Coverage” feature to Search to make news seem less complicated

Google introduces new feature to Search (Reuters Image)

Google’s “Full Coverage” feature that was part of Google news so long has been extended to Google Search as well. The company making the announcement in its blog post said that the feature will make it easier for users to comprehend complex new stories. The feature will be available on Google Search used in mobile devices as well.

With Google Full coverage one will get a comprehensive picture of a news story from a range of sources, especially those that need an update. The feature debuted in 2018 and used to appear only on Google News where one can see a carousel of related articles from different sources under the trending story. The user can enter the Full Coverage page by scrolling to the end of the Top stories or by clicking the ‘More news on’ option appears below the carousel of related stories. On tapping that the users can view various kinds of coverage of the story and updates from different publishers.

A new technology will recognize long-running news that span from days to weeks or months like the Covid-19 pandemic. The ‘Full Coverage’ page will be set up accordingly and will help people find the top trending news, along with additional content like local coverage, explainers, that will help the user understand its context and importance better, said the blog post by product manager Itamar Snir.

The Full Coverage feature in Google News had it where users could see top headlines from various sources, local reaction, videos, social commentary, FAQs and timeline of stories from other publishers that played over time. Then technology was introduced using which constant flow of information was analyzed and organized into storylines.

Full Coverage for Google Search is being first introduced in English in the US and is expected to roll out to more regions and languages in the coming months.