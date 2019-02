Google blames software bug for Apple music on home speakers

Google’s iPhone app that allows users to set up and control the company’s Home speakers indicated early Tuesday that Apple Music would soon be coming to the devices — suggesting that Apple Inc. was continuing to push its services beyond its hardware in an effort to generate more revenue.

But it was just a software bug, a spokesman for the Alphabet Inc. company said.

“We have nothing to announce regarding updates to Google Home,” the spokesman said.

Apple Music can be controlled by the Google Assistant on smartphones, but not through Google Home devices. The voice-activated assistant and the Google Home app share some settings for music services, and due to a glitch, the company accidentally opened up Apple Music controls to the home speaker app.

While the companies don’t appear to have imminent plans on an Apple Music partnership for Google Home devices, Apple has been expanding its services to other platforms as growth wanes for its signature iPhone. The company launched Apple Music on Amazon.com Inc.’s Echo speakers last year and said it would debut an iTunes Movies and TV Shows app on televisions from Samsung Electronics Co., LG Electronics Inc., and others this year.