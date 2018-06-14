Google assures cloud security amid data privacy concerns, calls it ‘bedrock’

Google’s cloud region in India – which comprises three data centres – went live in Mumbai in November last year and offers services like Big Data, storage and networking. (Reuters)

Tech giant Google today said security is the “bedrock” of its cloud services, which have seen significant adoption by enterprises in India over the last few months. Google’s cloud region in India – which comprises three data centres – went live in Mumbai in November last year and offers services like Big Data, storage and networking. Google competes with the likes of Amazon Web Services and Microsoft in this space. “…especially here in India, the bedrock of what we are offering is around security, making sure that we provide the highest levels of security and operational excellence for companies to be able to run successful and scalable businesses,” Google Cloud Asia-Pacific Managing Director Rick Harshman told reporters here.

He added that the company is witnessing strong growth in demand from across customer segments, right from startups and small and medium businesses (SMBs), to the largest enterprises in India. Google’s cloud customers in India include Ashok Leyland, goibibo.com, Hero MotoCorp, Policybazaar.com, Quikr, Yaatra, SBI Cards, Hike Messenger, Vistara and ShareChat, among others. Talking about focus on ensuring that data on cloud stays protected, Harshman said “security is always top of the mind for companies”.

“We take it (security) extremely seriously… When we design a product/service, security is inherently built into it,” he asserted and pointed out that globally, the US-based company has over 1,000 security engineers working on Google Cloud. Miles Ward, director, Solutions Google Cloud, said: “Our businesses cease to exist if we violate customers’ trust. So we have to be responsible for customers’ data.”

There has been a growing concern around data security globally, especially after the data breach incident at social networking giant Facebook where personal information of over 87 million individuals was harvested by data mining firm Cambridge Analytica. Many countries, including India, are in the process of strengthening data protection framework in the face of exponential growth in data that has brought with it challenges around cyber security.

In India, a high-powered committee chaired by Justice B N Srikrishna (former Supreme Court judge) is already working on a stronger data protection law and is expected to finalise its views this month. Asked if Google was concerned about such proposed regulations, Harshman said: “We need to be aware of what governments are potentially proposing and if there is need of any potential changes, we will evaluate that”.

Google has cloud regions across locations like Oregon, Iowa (US), Montreal, London, Frankfurt, Finland, Singapore, Sydney and Tokyo, among others. The company is also training people on new-age technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) in the cloud era of computing. “We have collaborated with Coursera to offer a series of on-demand training offerings for Google Cloud platform. As part of this, we are launching a new course- Machine Learning with TensorFlow on Google Cloud platform,” he said. Besides, Google has launched a new certification for Cloud engineers.