Google Assitant gets a makeover; check out the new look here

-Manuel Bronstein

Two years ago the Google Assistant made its debut, and since then we have noticed that nearly half of all interactions with the Assistant include both voice and touch. With a new makeover to the Assistant on phones, we are making it even easier to get things done regardless of whether you prefer to use your hands, your voice, or a combination of the two. Here’s what your Assistant now looks like on phones:

Make the most of voice and touch

The new design combines the best of text and talk on your phone, giving you the relevant information right when you need it. Just ask your Google Assistant for something on your phone, and then you can interact with images, sliders and buttons to get the help you need in a fraction of the time.

The new phone design includes:

– Bigger visuals that are easy to glance at quickly.

– New controls and sliders to manage smart home devices. Use the dials to adjust lights to the right brightness, or the sliders to control the smart speaker’s volume.

– An interactive messaging interface so you can use your fingers to add a comma, change a word or make any other quick edits as you compose messages.

– On Android phones, access an overview of your day. Open up the Assistant and swipe up on your screen to get curated information based on the time of day and your recent interactions with the Assistant.

– Developers and brands now have tools to take full advantage of the phone screen. Starbucks has thumbnails to select from recommended items on menus, Food Network has larger images of their recipes, and FitStar uses GIFs to give a preview of your workout.

Welcome to a new era of mobile assistance

If you have been using your Google Home but haven’t tried out the Google Assistant on phones, now’s a great time to find out how voice and touch work together to make life a little easier. You can download the Google Assistant app on iOS, or open the Assistant on your Android phone with a long press of the home button or by adding the Assistant app to your homescreen. Go ahead, ask your Assistant to help you look up your favorite musician, send a quick text message, check out the weather or control your lights—it’s now easier than ever to Make Google Do It.

-The writer is vice president of Product, Google Assistant