Google Assistant’s Oscar ads recreate classic movies with AI

The buzz around the glamorous 91st annual Oscars is yet to die and with Google Assistant reimagining classic movies through Artificial Intelligence, it has surely added to the glitter.

During the 91st annual Oscars Sunday night, new Google Assistant ads were aired that recreated the classics with a spin on how some films would totally change with Google’s AI.

Turns out there’s a lot less drama when you have the Google Assistant as your costar. #HeyGoogle #Oscars pic.twitter.com/Gj9nUzTIrO — Google (@Google) February 23, 2019

Movies such as 2001: A Space Odyssey, Psycho, Ladybird, and Scream all made their appearance in Google’s short ads which were aired all through the award show night. The ads showed how crucial scenes in some of the movies would change with Google Assistant saving their time or helping the characters.

This is not for the first time that Google Assistant has reimagined classic movies. Actor Macaulay Culkin appeared in a similar commercial by Google Assistant that recreated some of the scenes in Home Alone with AI in December.

These are some of the Google Assistant commercials that were aired during the Oscars night this year.