​​​
  4. Google Assistant to now make Duo video calls for you

Google Assistant to now make Duo video calls for you

In an update introduced by Google, Assistant will now be able to make video calls, including international ones on Google's video chat mobile app "Duo".

By: | San Francisco | Published: July 24, 2018 12:47 PM
google assistant, google assistant voice, google assistant video call, google duo, google duo video calling, google duo video, google duo international calls The feature would enable users to make video calls from their phones, contacts and messages apps using the mobile video chat app.

In an update introduced by Google, Assistant will now be able to make video calls, including international ones on Google’s video chat mobile app “Duo”.

The feature would enable users to make video calls from their phones, contacts and messages apps using the mobile video chat app.

“If you use the Google Assistant: You can start a ‘Duo’ video call by saying or typing, “Video call (name),” Google wrote in a post late on Monday.

The update was released on the latest version of “Duo” for both, Android and iOS based smartphones and tablets.

Users using Android 8.0 and up would have to sync their “Duo” settings using the “Account Sync” option.

For users, who do not have the app installed, the call would get redirected to another one of Google’s messaging and video chat platform, “Hangouts”.

The feature has started rolling out, but it may take some time to reach all users.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Think Equity. Think Motilal Oswal.

Motilal Oswal

Go to Top