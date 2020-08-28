Google Assistant Snapshot feature now supports voice commands

Among the usual features of the Google Assistant Snapshot are the ones like essential updates, bill pay reminders and commutation time.

Google Assistant Snapshot has been incorporated with a bunch of new features which also includes voice support which will help users utilise the app for various tasks including asking for recommendations for dinner, activities and podcasts. The new feature is being rolled out for both the Android as well as iphone users. The company also said that the new feature has already been made functional for users using English as their default language and the launch for users of other languages will also be available subsequently in the coming months.

Among the usual features of the Google Assistant Snapshot are the ones like essential updates, bill pay reminders and commutation time. Under the advanced features are ones like the birthday reminders that will remind the users of the birthdays of their near and dear ones. The company said that the users will be given the option to text, call or even sing a birthday song on their behalf to wish the person. The company also said that the snapshot cards have been designed in a way that they adjust themselves according to the time of the day and the users’ preferences. This essentially would mean that during the morning cards, users would be able to see features like weather, commute time and top news headlines of the day.

On the other hand, users will be served with tailor made recommendations for dinners, podcasts and activities based on their preferences. With the introduction of the voice support feature, users will no longer be required to use the Assistant from the button corners of the screen. Instead, users will have to utter a few words, “Hey Google, show me my day” and the Assistant will start functioning. The Assistant will also send vital notifications to the users so that they don’t miss out on their important tasks of the day like flight timings, event updates, upcoming bills and due date reminders