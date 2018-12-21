Google Assistant outshines Alexa, Siri, & Cortana in smart speaker test

Source: Reuters

Google Assistant, the digital voice assistant of Google, has beaten Apple’s Siri, Amazon Alexa, and Microsoft’s Cortana for the second successive year in an IQ test for the Smart Speaker conducted by US-based venture capital firm, Loup Ventures. As per the test, Google Assistant answered the maximum number of 800 real-world questions correctly, also posed to Apple HomePod (Siri), Amazon Echo (Alexa), Harmon Kardon Invoke (Microsoft Cortana).

However, the study reported that although Google Assistant performed well, its rivals Alexa and Cortana have shown remarkable improvements. This also marked the debut of the Apple HomePod in the IQ test as it was released last year.

Source: Loup Ventures

Google Assistant was able to understand all the questions that were posed to it and correctly answered 88 per cent of them, the test results showed. Apple’s Siri grabbed the second rank by answering 75 per cent of the questions correctly. Amazon Alexa followed Siri and took the third position rightly answering 73 per cent of the queries; Alexa was unable to understand 8 queries. The Invoke smart speaker with Cortana got 63 per cent answers right and misunderstood 5 questions in the test.

Loup Ventures said that it used the second generation of the Amazon Echo as well as Google Home speakers. The firm gave the same set of queries to all smart speakers and they were ranging from local to commerce to navigation to information and command.

Back in 2017, Google Home answered 81 per cent of queries with accuracy while Alexa rightly answers 64 per cent of them; Cortana had stood at 56 per cent. In February 2018, Loup Ventures had done a separate test on Siri, which was able to answer 52 per cent of the questions accurately. The test shows that Apple has made a significant improvement in Siri’s performance, as evident on the HomePod.

Among other tests, it was also found that Apple’s digital voice assistant outranked Google Assistant in promptly responding to commands. However, Siri’s performance was less than stellar for queries related to information and commerce. The firm noted that “HomePod’s underperformance in many areas is due to the fact that Siri’s ability is limited to HomePod as compared to the iPhone.”

READ ALSO | Fearing for your privacy? How you can secure your personal data, offline & online

Loup’s tests also noted that all the assistants also showed marked improvements in specific questions such as productivity. It is to be noted that Loup’s testing was done in the US and while markets like India still seem to be catching up with the rest of the world in terms of smart speakers, the study is unlikely to make an impact on the buyers in the markets outside the US.