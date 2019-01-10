Google Assistant is all over CES 2019: Personal translator, better Google Maps integration, & more

“Hey, Google, make my life better”

Google Assistant is being constantly upgraded and adding new features. As the tech world scrutinises the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2019 in Las Vegas, Google is leaving no stones unturned to showcase its Assistant, making big announcements.

Soon, Google Assistant will be your friend, philosopher, and guide owing to its new features and integrations. Let’s take a look at what Google Assistant will do next:

Personal translator in your pocket

Soon, Google Assistant will soon work as your personal interpreter and you won’t have to worry about communicating in a foreign language anymore. Travellers will find the new addition pretty neat as the assistant will act as an interpreter, and will initially support 27 languages.

Google is already testing the features with Google Assistant at the concierge desk at three hotels – the Hyatt in San Francisco, Dream Downtown in New York City and Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. The testing is being done with the language pairs for every interpretation as determined by the initial language and the language so requested in the same command.

Integration of Google Maps

Google Assistant is now integrating with Google Maps. Soon, the users will be able to ask Google Assistant to show Map information to their friends. It will respond to text messages, search for places along the route and add new destinations. It will even auto-punctuate the messages you relay.

The messaging features, at present, work with SMS, WhatsApp, Messenger, Hangouts, Viber, Telegram, Android Messages, and more.

Google Assistant Connect

Google Assistant Connect is a platform for manufacturers to connect existing smart home platforms to connect to new device types. For instance, the e-ink display which shows the weather and calendar. Now, the device could make full use of Assistant Connect to show content from a smart speaker already present in the house, allowing the device to be inexpensive. Manufacturers will be able to gain access to this later in 2019.

Partners add New Devices

Google also showcased some of the new devices announced at Consumer Electronics Show with its Assistant.

Chinese multinational technology company, Lenovo also highlighted the compact Smart Clock, while Whirlpool, an American company showed off its new Kitchenaid Smart Display.

Companies such as Anker and JBL are bringing Assistant to cars with compact audio devices while Verizon is launching a device which can utilise Assistant and relay the vehicle’s diagnostics. Google Assistant is also being added coming to the Sonos One and Sonos Beam, even as older Sonos models get Assistant in an update.

It is expected that the tech giant will roll out more new features in the next few weeks.