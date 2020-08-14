Google Assistant can now remind Android and iPhone users to wash hands, use masks

The songs will be played in the form of nursery rhymes.

With the introduction of features that will make it easier for people to fight the battle against the novel Coronavirus, Google will now remind users to wash their hands and use masks through its virtual assistant, aka Google Assistant. Other than providing latest updates on COVID-19 infection, the Google Assistant has now been updated to sing a song for users to wash their hands frequently. While Google Assistant is already there in the Android phones, the Assistant app can also be downloaded by iOS users and they can also listen to it.

Users will have to give a command to the Assistant and it can be “sing a song.” Upon asking, the Assistant will start playing a song that is either about washing hands or wearing a mask to prevent getting infection from COVID-19. One of the common songs Assistant will play for the users is “Wash, wash, wash your hands for forty seconds please.” This song is set to the tune of “Row row row your boat.” There is a new song learnt by the Assistant on wearing masks. It starts with “When in public, wear a mask. Just a teeny, weeny task. It helps us keep safe and sound…” This song is set to the tune of “Twinkle twinkle little star.”

It is to note that the songs will be played in the form of nursery rhymes. This means that the song is sung in the tune of nursery rhymes but the company has changed the lyrics according to the hand washing activity. Users can even pause the song and read all the lyrics. Further, users can ask the Assistant to help them wash their hands, when the song will be played again. Even in the mask song, Google has tried to make it clear that while wearing a mask, people should cover their mouth and nose completely in order to avoid the risk of Coronavirus transmission.