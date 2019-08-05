Google Assistant can now read, reply to messages on WhatsApp, Telegram, Slack

Are you someone who uses Google Assistant often? Then you know that it has always been able to read out SMS texts and Hangout messages aloud. However, like WhatsApp has a soaring popularity, people across the world use several other instant messaging apps other than these two.

But the scenario has changed now, for good. Google Assistant will be able to read out messages for you not just from SMS or Hangouts, but also from other messaging apps such as WhatsApp, Telegram, and Slack. One will also be able to reply to those messages using the Assistant.

How to activate this feature?

If this feature is available in your device, to activate this feature, you will have to grant Google assistant the access to these the notification data of your phone. You can proceed to say “read my messages”, when a prompt message will appear on screen which will ask for permission to access the notification data. And that’s all it does – the Assistant does not access the app data,

After activating it, the last message on that app pops up, and Google reads it aloud followed by the name of the app and the sender of the message. Followed by which, you are given two options – either to write a reply or say one. Once done, the message is sent to the send and gets marked as read.

The Assistant shows a carousal of recent messages from several chats across various apps – and it goes through these messages one by one.

However, it can not access photos, videos, audio or voice notes send through these messaging apps and just alerts the user of the kind of message.