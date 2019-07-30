Google Assistant can control your smart home effectively; here’s how

There are plenty of brands that work with the Google Assistant. (Reuters)

Google Assistant has integrated itself well with other Google services and hence more and more people are opting for the smart voice assistant in their smartphones, speakers, and other smart devices. This is the reason why Google Assistant is now being used in homes as well.

From answering general knowledge questions to checking emails, appointments, playing music, checking the weather, Google Assistant does it all.

However, it is Google Assistant’s ability to act as a central voice-activated hub that effectively lets you control devices in your home, be it smart lightbulbs, thermostat, or the outdoor security camera.

There are plenty of brands that work with the Google Assistant. These include Neato robot vacuums, Philips Hue lightbulbs, and products by the Google-owned company Nest that has devices such as the Nest Cam IQ and Nest Thermostat-E.

So, if you own a Google Home speaker, Android TV or have the Google Assistant app on your phone and wish to make the most of all the connected devices then here’s how one can use Google Assistant:

Where can I find Google Assistant?

Google Assistant is not only available on smartphones but is available with Google Home range of speakers, including the Google Home Max, Google Home Mini as well as Google Next Hub Max and Google Home Hub. Moreover, Google Assistant is also available with several third-party devices, such as the Sonos One speaker, Ticwatch E2 smartwatch, and a few cars.

How to set up Google Assistant

A smartphone or tablet is required to set up Google Assistant with your smart home devices. Follow these steps to complete the setup process –

– Open the Google Assistant app on your device

– Then click on ‘add’.

– Choose ‘set up device’,

– Tap on ‘set up new devices’.

– Choose your location and click on ‘next’

– After Google Assistant is all set up, you can also pick nicknames for the devices to help you differentiate between different rooms in your house and control the various smart devices.

Once the setup is complete, you will be able to command Google Assistant to turn off the lights in the bedroom, show the front door camera, dial down the thermostat and what not.