Google AR brings virtual animals to your real world during coronavirus lockdown: How to use

A screenshot of a 3D hedgehog using Google AR.

Google AR: Everyone wants to have a pet or has had a fantasy of having a giant jungle cat in their homes, just to experience what it would be like. If the urge to see these animals ever went to unbearable levels, the zoo was a workaround. However, now with the lockdown due to coronavirus, that option has also been put on hold. There is still a workaround.

Google had a year ago launched a feature to view some animals and space objects in 3D. In order to view an animal in 3D, type the animal you want into Google search. However, for this to work, ensure that the browser is in mobile mode and not desktop mode.

For the animals and objects available in 3D mode, the Google search will, somewhere in the results page, give you an option to view the animal or the object in 3D. When you click on that option, the 3D object will appear in front of a white background on your screen. Under it, you will get an option to view the object in your space, upon clicking which, your room will appear on your screen. Follow the instructions as given on the screen and the object will appear in your room through your phone screen.

How to ‘click a picture’ of your 3D animal?

In Apple devices, the screenshot can be taken by pressing the home and the power button, while for Android, it can be done by pressing the power and the volume button. While Android users cannot make a video of the animal which has ‘visited’ their homes, Apple users can use the screen recording feature to capture a video.

What all animals and objects can be seen in 3D?

While there is no complete list of animals and objects that can be found, a few of them that can be found are alligator, ball python, brown bear, cat, cheetah, tiger, lion, panda, deer, dogs (several breeds like rottweiler, pug, labrador retriever, golden retriever, pomeranian, bulldog), eagle, giant panda, horse, hedgehog, leopard, shark, octopus, snake, Earth and the Moon.