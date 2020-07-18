Google, Apple preview new emojis for 2020; here are all the details

All Android and iOS users are in for a quite different and new set of emojis.

Google and Apple, both tech giants have decided to introduce more than 100 new emojis each this year. In a preview provided by both companies on the World Emoji Day, a range of emojis inclusive of many characters that will be out during the year have been shown. Therefore, all Android and iOS users are in for a quite different and new set of emojis.

For Google, the company is likely to roll out 62 new characters along with 55 skin tone and gender variants. This will soon be introduced to Android 11. The company in its Emoji 13.0, has also proposed changes that will be made to its Unicode Consortium which stand for some empathetic expression and opportunities that can “bring equity to the keyboard.” Some of Google’s new emojis include a new smiling face, man in a veil, person feeding a baby, two people hugging, women in tuxedo, an anatomical heart, teapot, boba tea, food grains tamale and a long drum among others.

Google has also tried to make things interesting by redesigning some of the emojis in order to make them look good in dark-mode. These changes are expected to arrive as early as fall this year along with the launch of Android 11. Those who have access to the Android 11 Beta along with the latest Gboard preview will be able to view the changes and send the new characters by simply scrolling the main emoji list. However, the new emojis in Beta do not appear in keyboard search as of now. The beta version also does not have the final redesigns for existing emoji.

Apple, on the other hand, will also bring new emojis, 117, to be precise in fall this year. The new version will be included in the iPads, iPhone, and Mac. The emojis to be introduced will include dodo, nesting dolls, tamale, pinata, boomerang, ninja, coin, beaver, transgender symbol, anatomical heart, bubble tea and lungs among others. It is to note the many emojis introduced by both Google and Apple are similar. Apple usually releases the new emoji characters in an update for its iOS, iPadOS, and macOS.