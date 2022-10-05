Google announces two new Nest products, Google Home app revamp also on the cards: Details

Google’s hardware event is all set to take place on October 6 and recently, California’s tech has hyped the industry with announcing two new Nest products – Google Nest Wifi Pro and 2nd Gen Wired Nest Doorbell. It doesn’t here as Google is bringing one more change – its Google Home app’s UI redesign in the coming weeks.

Google Nest Wifi Pro

Google’s modified mesh Wi-Fi system supports the latest Wi-Fi 6E protocol, and it cannot work with earlier Nest Wi-Fi versions and loses out on smart speaker integration. The Nest Wi-Fi Pro won’t function with Nest Wi-Fi nodes that you already have. Google’s latest Nest Wifi Pro will provide coverage for up to 2,200 square feet per router and can generate combined speeds of up to 5.4 Gbps.

The Nest Wifi Pro will be priced at $199 for a single router – or $399 for a set of one router and two nodes. It will be available to purchase, starting October 27.

2nd Gen Wired Nest Doorbell

As the name says – it will be a follow up model to the original Wired Nest Doorbell; however, it is refreshing. The Wired Nest Doorbell now features 960X1280 pixels resolution with 3:4 aspect ratio. It comes with an installed sensor which supports HDR capture and 145° viewing angle. It has “the clearest image yet,” claims the company.

2nd Gen Wired Nest Doorbell comes with a price tag of $179 and is available to purchase.

Revamped Google Home app

Google has already announced the modifications that will be made to the Google Home app. The redesigned app user interface will be released “in the upcoming weeks.”

A new five-tab design will be available in the Google Home app: Favourites enables you to bookmark your most-used mobile devices, Devices displays all of your home’s devices, Automations: A more thorough understanding of “Routines,” Smart camera or doorbell activity is displayed in Activity, along with settings.

The Google Home app has always arranged smart devices by area, but a brand-new mechanism for grouping gadgets together across different rooms of the house is called “Spaces.” Users can soon check their camera feeds from a computer as the Google Home app will soon arrive on Wear OS as well as the web browser. The revamped Google Home app is expected in 2023, says Google.