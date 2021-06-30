Google announces two new features for Messages for Indian users: Check here

Users having Android phones running on Android 8 or newer OS would get these features.

Google Messages: Search engine giant Google has announced new features for its Messages app for Android users in India in an attempt to make navigation in the app “easier and clutter-free”. For this purpose, two new features that would be rolled out in the next few weeks in India. Google has decided to add a feature of categories in the Messages app, along with a feature that would automatically delete OTPs 24 hours after the users receive them. These features would initially be rolled out only with support for English, and users having Android phones running on Android 8 or newer OS would get them.

Google Messages: Categories for organisation

Borrowing a leaf from Apple’s book, Google will now be rolling out a feature that would automatically categorise the users’ messages into different categories with the help of machine learning. As per the glimpse that Google has shared of the new feature, there would be one category “All” where all the messages would be visible, and this would likely be the default category. There would be a few other categories like “Personal”, in which conversations with saved numbers would be listed, “Transactions”, where all the messages related to bills and bank transactions would be filtered, an “OTPs” tab, where all the OTPs would be categorised, and there also seems to be an “Offers” tab, which might be the category where promotions are categorised. These tabs would be accessible at the top of the screen, a slight improvement over the way Apple’s iMessage users have to access such categories.

Automatic OTP deletion

Google is also bringing in a feature to automatically delete messages containing OTPs 24 hours after the users receive them. However, this feature would need to be manually enabled by the users when they get a prompt for the feature. This, Google said, would save users time since they would not have to delete such messages manually.