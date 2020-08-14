Google announces next version of Wear OS will be based on Android 11; teases 20% faster performance, seamless pairing and more

The new update will be based on the new Android 11 software which will bring the most hi-tech and advanced features.

Google is going to bring new updates and improvements in the Wear OS for Android smartwatches. The improvements which are aiming at delivering an improved functioning and easy pairing, will be launched by the company in the coming Autumn. Support for the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100 and Snapdragon Wear 4100+ devices will be among the most important developments in the new Wear OS updates. According to information shared by the company, the new update will be based on the new Android 11 software which will bring the most hi-tech and advanced features.

The new Wear OS will bring a new feature named ‘hand wash timer’ that will remind the person wearing the device to wash hands at a regular time interval. With many predictions of the novel Coronavirus staying for a couple of years in some form or another, the new feature will help users maintain hygiene in a full-proof manner. In addition to reminding the users to wash hands frequently, the new Wear OS will also ensure that the users wash their hands properly by counting upto 20 seconds.

Other features as part of the new updates will include the faster app startup time and the company has claimed that the startup time will be boosted up by as much as 20 per cent. Pairing the device with the phone has posed problems to many users and the company is trying to smoothen up the pairing process this time. However, the company did not say how it intends to make the pairing process seamless.

Taking many users by surprise, the company has decided to hop directly to Android 11 software to power its new Wear OS as the current Wear OS is still powered by the Android 9 Pie. A new easy to read weather information interface is also in the works and it will also be launched in the new Wear OS. The new weather interface will also provide the hourly and most updated weather information which would help its users to plan their short term plans more effectively.