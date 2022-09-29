Google announces new shopping-specific features at Search On event: Details

Google at its Search On event 2022 announced new features that aim to improve search experience for consumers. The company says that the new capabilities and updates will make Google search more natural and intuitive.

To begin with, Google has added a new multisearch capability to Search bar that offers a new way to search using text and images simultaneously. This was first introduced in the US earlier this year as a beta. It is now finally rolling out to all with plans to take it to more than 70 languages in the coming few months. To add to its capabilities, Google has also introduced a multisearch near me capability that will let users take pictures of any item and find it a local place in the neighbourhood. Google Lens also receives a translation update that will show translated text realistically overlaid onto the pictures underneath. Google has also announced new features for Maps to make it more immersive to use.

The highlight of the event was a slew of shopping-specific features announced aiming to inspire more consumers to shop from Google. Google users on iOS will soon be able to see a new button in the Google app to make all the images on a page searchable through Google Lens. Google is also Lens to Chrome on desktop. The company will soon let users select images, video and text content on a website with Lens to quickly see search results in the same tab without having to leave the page.

Google has added the shopping features directly to it main search bar. This means, users will no longer have to tap the Shopping tab every time they want to buy something. Google is also making it easier to discover a product by starting the search with word “Shop” followed by the name of the item to shop. This will give visual results as well as also inform about the availability of that product in nearby shops. This feature will come to phones first followed by desktop and in other categories soon.

Google’s shop the look feature which was announced in 2016 will now show links to the exact product that is being searched. The company is also making it easier to remember the filters that are set while searching any product. Currently, if you set any preferences in the Google’s Shopping tab like for size or colour of the product, it vanishes when you leave the page. Very soon, users be able set these preferences just once and Google from then on will yield results that apply to those preferences. User can turn off or change the filters any time they want. Google will soon also add the ability to view the list of trending items so that shoppers know what’s new and in news. Additionally, Google will soon also start showing 360-degree views of select products to offer a more immersive view of it.

