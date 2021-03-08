Google announces feature upgrades in Search, Maps, Google Pay to assist women entrepreneurs in India

The announcement came as the company announced that its Internet Saathi initiative aimed at bridging the gender divide in digital literacy in rural India was coming to an end.

Google for India: On the occasion of International Women’s Day 2021, tech giant Google has announced a slew of measures that would help women entrepreneurs in India in flourishing their business. The announcement came as the company announced that its Internet Saathi initiative aimed at bridging the gender divide in digital literacy in rural India was coming to an end.

Google’s new Search and Maps features

To help women entrepreneurs, Google is enhancing its Search and Maps products. It said that these products were very important for some of the women entrepreneurs, and therefore, in order to make it easier for users to find business being operated by women, the search engine giant would be adding a feature that would enable search for phrases beginning with “women-led”. For example, users looking for restaurants operated by women would be able to search the phrase “women-led restaurant” in Search or Maps and would get filtered results.

The feature, Google said, would be based on Google My Business’ opt-in feature that would allow women entrepreneurs to identify their businesses as “women-led” on their business profiles.

This feature would also help customers who wish to help enterprises led by women to find such businesses in a much easier manner.

Google Pay’s push for Homeprenuers

Google has also announced a feature that would give a push to homepreneurs, most of whom are women. GPay would be setting up business pages for such ventures, where the owners would be able to catalogue their products and services, and it would also give them a unique URL which they would be able to share with potential customers. Moreover, these pages would be linked to GPay’s internal chat system, allowing customers to interact with businesses through GPay and pay from these chats itself, if they decide to proceed with the purchase.