Google announces best games, apps of 2020; details inside

Google Play has listed the best games and mobile applications of the year. In addition to the apps and games, Google Play also announced the winners of the User’s Choice Awards 2020. While the lists of the applications are localised, the winners have been chosen from across the regions. Sleep stories for calm sleep – Meditate with Wysa by Touchkin has been declared the best application by Google Play for this year. In its appreciation of the application, Google said that the app stood out from among its peers and this was the finest example of utility meeting ingenuity and delight. The company said that the app was beautifully designed and thoughtfully executed by the team. With the help of this application, users can use a range of tools and exercises that help them calm their mind and relax it with tools like meditation and journaling.

In the Games segment, the choice for the best Game award went to the Legends of Runeterra by Riot Games for the year 2020. Google said that the game was compelling to the core, accessible and had genre defining experiences to offer to the players. The game which emerged on the top this year on Google’s list asks its users to adapt, outwit and outplay their opponents in a quick fire card battle.

Google while announcing the names of select apps and games also said that these applications helped the users escape their reality and helped them to adapt to the tough times the year brought in due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Google awarded Microsoft Office which comprises Word, Excel and Powerpoint among others with its Users’ Choice App Award this year. Similarly, The Users’ Choice Game of 2020 was awarded to World Cricket Championship 3. The tech giant while announcing the awards also said that the users relied on these applications, tools and games in the year 2020 extensively as they helped them cope with the noise in the outer world and get some respite. Google also said that applications also helped many users develop different hobbies when the users were locked inside their homes during the Coronavirus restrictions.