Google announces Android 9 Pie as the next Android version

Android 9 Pie is official now

Google has officially announced the Android 9 Pie as the next version of Android. The Android 9 Pie is the newest version that is now available to download on the Pixel devices. This puts all the speculations around the name of Android P to rest – which previously included some instances of Android Pistachio as the name for Android P. The Android 9 Pie is a more refined version with additional features that were announced back at the I/O this year.

After at least four developer preview builds Android P is ready to download as Android 9 Pie. Google hasn’t gone for the conventional decimal system for this one, unlike Android 8.0 Oreo, Android 7.0 Nougat, and so on. Google at its developer conference highlighted Android 9 Pie features such as the Digital Wellbeing dashboard, along with other enhancements including AI-driven features, a gesture-based navigation, and some nifty additions to the ecosystem. However, Google isn’t including all the features it announced at the developer conference this year, but they should be available in the final stable build of Android 9 Pie that will roll out later this time, at the same time Pixel 3 will be announced.

The missing Android 9 Pie features include the Digital Wellbeing dashboard that offered a wind-down setting, app usage log, and other rundowns of how much time the user has spent on the apps. Android 9 Pie also comes with a redesigned status bar to go with the display notches, which will be majorly touted on the Google Pixel 3 handsets that are expected to arrive on October 4. Google mentions that the Android 9 Pie will roll out to “Android One and other devices coming later this year” – the other devices could include the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL.

Other partner manufacturers that have made the Android P Beta available on select devices will follow the major rollout on Pixel phones this year. The OEMs that signed up for the speedier rollout of Android 9 Pie include Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo, OnePlus, Sony, Nokia (HMD Global), and Essential. Google has noted in its blog post that the devices running Android P Beta will receive the Android 9 Pie stable build in the earmarked timeline.

Google has also activated a dedicated website for the Android 9 Pie, so you can learn more about the newest Android version by visiting android.com/9. Meanwhile, the Pixel users (Pixel, Pixel XL, Pixel 2, and Pixel 2 XL) can head to settings to check for the Android 9 Pie OTA update right away.