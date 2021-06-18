Google announces AMD-powered Tau virtual machines for Cloud: Everything to know

Eight different configurations of the VMs have been promised by Google

Google Cloud: Tech giant Google has announced a new family of virtual machines called Tau, for which it would make use of chips provided by AMD. The search engine giant said that the system would contain the 3rd Gen AMD EPYC processors. The system would offer x86 compatibility, Google added, and give price-performance a boost of 42% over standard virtual machines or VMs. The company has said that with this system, the Tau VMs would be a significant advancement over the current virtual machines.

Eight different configurations of the VMs have been promised by Google, with a VM having up to 60vCPUs, and a vCPU having a memory of 4GB. Meanwhile, the network bandwidth can go up to 32 Gbps.

As per Google, these VMs would help customers deal with workloads that are more data-intensive. These VMs are also being touted by the company as being offered at relatively lower costs, with costs varying on the basis of configurations. Notably, the system would be arriving in Q3 this year, and the company has opened up the pre-registration for clients.

The move is set to impact the VM industry, but it is also bound to impact the chip industry, where things are already getting very competitive.

Intel has for long been an industry leader due to its extensive tie-ups with PC and laptop manufacturers. However, Apple left the processor for a shock last year as it announced its move away from Intel for its Mac in favour of its in-house M1 chips, just as Apple PCs registered a growth of a whopping 49% last year. Amid this, AMD has also been looking to expand its customer base, and Google’s use of the chipmaker’s processor in its Tau VMs is likely to increase the market share of AMD.