Google Android P: Top 5 features you cannot miss; check details

Google recently launched a preview of the next Android version. The new Android version has been dubbed as ‘Android P’ and has been released in the form of Developer Preview 1. The new OS is likely to be officially introduced in May during Google’s annual developer conference I/O 2018. Although the tech giant has not released all the features of the new OS, here are some that have given the smartphone geeks an adrenaline rush.

1- iPhone X-like notch: The Developer Preview of Android P is finally out and the operating system now has the provision to add a notch at the top of the screen. The support ranges from an iPhone X-like broad notch to an Essential-phone like small notch. To accommodate the notch Google has repositioned the status bar in a way that will use the space on both sides of the notch. The inclusion of this support also signifies that Google might try the new notch design with the next generation of Pixels.

2- Improved password autofill: The feature is already there in Android, but with new OS it is touted to get better. The new feature will prevent users from typing in section while filling forms, passwords etc.

3- Ability to see picture messages in the notification: Android smartphone users will now be able to view image message in the notification just by swiping down the notification tab on their phone. It was not available earlier, which means Android P will make life easy for Android users.

5- New image compression technology: Now, transferring pictures will be easier than ever before. While transferring pictures, Android P will save more data and space on the handset. It will be made possible by Android P’s HEIF image encoding support.