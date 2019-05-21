Google and Prasar Bharati join hands for dedicated livestream of Lok Sabha election results on YouTube

Published: May 21, 2019 10:23:28 PM

Google and Prasar Bharati will celebrate the biggest festival of democracy on May 23 by creating a dedicated live stream of the results on YouTube, Prasar Bharati officials said.

Google, Prasar Bharati, Lok Sabha poll, lok sabha chunav, lok sabha elections 2019, lok sabha election result, lok sabha chunav 2019, lok sabha counting, lok sabha vote counting

Prasar Bharati and Google have joined hands for the election results day on May 23, providing for a dedicated live stream of the verdict of the Lok Sabha and state polls on YouTube.

Google and Prasar Bharati will celebrate the biggest festival of democracy on May 23 by creating a dedicated live stream of the results on YouTube, Prasar Bharati officials said.

“What is going to happen is whenever anybody accesses YouTube from anywhere in India either through the website of Youtube or through the YouTube App, the first thing that they will see on top will be a news stream from DD News updating the results,” Prasar Bharati Shashi Shekhar Vempati said.

“It will be a sort of a landing screen. Once you click on that it will be a live YouTube channel of DD news. Apart from that, the window will also have the option of live stream of 14 other DD regional stations of different languages,” he said.

This will give a lot of visibility to the public broadcaster in terms of the vote count which is authentic and credible because it has been seen in the past that for the first 2-3 hours there is a lot of chaos and wrong reporting, Vempati said.

“So, what this will ensure is that the public broadcaster’s tally is visible to anybody accessing YouTube. It is a significant measure in terms of bringing election results digitally, in different languages and ensuring that the source is the most authentic in India,” he said, adding that it is a first of a kind tie-up between Google and Prasar Bharati.

This feature will be active on YouTube all throughout May 23, 2019.

