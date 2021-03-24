Google adds new feature to help students find best educational resources directly in Search

Google search introduces new educational resource for students (Reuters Image)

Google search is adding new functions to help users find the best education resources. The first feature that it will add is practice problems. This interactive educational resource will test student’s knowledge of chemistry, maths and physics directly in the Search engine.

For example, if a student is searching for “chemical bond practice problems” learning, resources from third-party providers like Careers360, GradeUp, Kahoot, Vedantu, Toppr etc will open up for the students to solve and practise before exams.

Google is also in talks for a partnership with other providers like Tiger Algebra, Symbolab, Mathway to help users solve Maths equations from Google Search. In the coming weeks, additional support will be given to solve complex STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) questions through a detailed explanation of a topic and providing targeted resources of complex subjects.

Last month, another Google Search feature was introduced using which users can get more information about a website before visiting it. Google said it will show a description of the website from Wikipedia before they are about to open it. In case the website does not have a Wikipedia page, users will get the additional context that is available with Google when it first indexes the page.