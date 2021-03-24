  • MORE MARKET STATS

Google adds new feature to help students find best educational resources directly in Search

By: |
March 24, 2021 6:12 PM

This interactive educational resource will test student’s knowledge of chemistry, maths and physics directly in the Search engine.

Google Search, Google news, educational resources in Google Search, Solving problems through Google Search, google new featureGoogle search introduces new educational resource for students (Reuters Image)

Google search is adding new functions to help users find the best education resources. The first feature that it will add is practice problems. This interactive educational resource will test student’s knowledge of chemistry, maths and physics directly in the Search engine.

For example, if a student is searching for “chemical bond practice problems” learning, resources from third-party providers like Careers360, GradeUp, Kahoot, Vedantu, Toppr etc will open up for the students to solve and practise before exams.

Related News

Google is also in talks for a partnership with other providers like Tiger Algebra, Symbolab, Mathway to help users solve Maths equations from Google Search. In the coming weeks, additional support will be given to solve complex STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) questions through a detailed explanation of a topic and providing targeted resources of complex subjects.

Last month, another Google Search feature was introduced using which users can get more information about a website before visiting it. Google said it will show a description of the website from Wikipedia before they are about to open it. In case the website does not have a Wikipedia page, users will get the additional context that is available with Google when it first indexes the page.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. TECHNOLOGY
  4. Google adds new feature to help students find best educational resources directly in Search
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Facebook’s F8 developer conference set to return on June 2 in virtual format
2Start Re-imagining your cars: Apple is here to disrupt mobility
3Amazon appoints former executive Adam Selipsky as new head of AWS