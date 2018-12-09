Google comes up with this new technology for journalists; check details

December 9, 2018

Google is coming out with more innovative ideas to help the news industry use Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Google is coming out with more innovative ideas to help the news industry use Artificial Intelligence (AI). For this, the company has tied up with Polis, the international journalism think-tank at London School of Economics and Political Science, to develop “Journalism AI” project.

The project is a part of Google News Initiative (GNI). This will focus on training and research for newsrooms on the intersection of journalism and AI.

“As part of ‘Journalism AI’, next year, we’ll publish a global survey about how the media is currently using — and could further benefit from — this technology,” Google said in a statement at GNI Innovation Forum.

“We’ll also collaborate with newsrooms and academic institutions to create a best practices handbook and produce free online training on how to use AI in the newsroom for journalists worldwide,” Matt Cooke, Head of Partnerships and Training, Google News Lab was quoted as saying by IANS.

The tech company after testing with partners since last couple of years, introduced is latest tool called Google Earth Studio. This is an animation tool for 3D imagery as well as Google Earth’s satellite . The tool will also help graphics specialists with new techniques for Google Earth imagery in storytelling.

“We’re inviting newsrooms around the world to start using the product for the first time,” Google said as per the agency.

Last month, the Google News had come up with a new innovation challenge for journalists as also for publishers in the Asia-Pacific region to help produce quality journalism in this digital era. The Asia-Pacific Google News Initiative (GNI) Innovation Challenge will help to fund a couple of projects up to $300,000 and finance over 70 per cent of the total project cost.

