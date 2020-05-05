Google acts tough on ‘bad ads’; blocked nearly 1 million advertisers in 2019

Google said since the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak, it has been closely monitoring advertiser behavior.

Google on Monday said it disabled and eliminated 2.7 billion ‘bad ads’-more than 5,000 poor ads every minute-in 2019, and banned nearly a million advertisers responsible for policy breaches as part of its efforts to protect consumers from deceptive advertising.

The tech giant also noticed that fake advertisements for in-demand items such as face masks had a dramatic increase in the COVID-19 pandemic that claimed lakhs of life globally.

“Preserving the integrity of the ads on our platforms, as we’re doing during the COVID-19 outbreak, is a continuation of the work we do every day to minimise content that violates our policies and stop malicious actors. We have thousands of people working across our teams to make sure we’re protecting our users and enabling a safe ecosystem for advertisers and publishers…” Google has informed me in a blogpost.

The post, written by Google Vice President of Product Management Advertising Protection and Safety Scott Spencer, noted that in 2019, 2.7 billion bad advertising were blocked and taken out.

“We also suspended nearly 1 million advertiser accounts for policy violations. On the publisher side, we terminated over 1.2 million accounts and removed ads from over 21 million web pages that are part of our publisher network for violating our policies,” the blog said.

It added that terminating accounts-not just removing an individual ad or page-is a particularly effective enforcement tool that Google uses if advertisers or publishers commit egregious policy breaches or have a history of policy breaches.

Google noted that there is a dedicated COVID-19 task force operating round the clock that has developed new detection technologies and has also improved existing compliance tools to avoid bad actors.