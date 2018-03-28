Google acquires GIF search platform Tenor to bolster image search, Gboard

Tenor would bring up GIFs inside Google Images and other services like Gboard more easily

Google has acquired mobile GIF keyboard and search engine Tenor for Android, iOS and desktop making it easier for users to find and share GIF images, the company has announced.

“Most people use Google Images to find more information about a topic and to help them communicate and express themselves-case in point, we see millions of searches for GIFs every day,” Cathy Edwards, Director of Engineering, Google Images, wrote in a post Tuesday.

“We have continued to evolve Google Images to meet both of these needs and today we are bringing GIFs more closely into the fold by acquiring Tenor, a GIF platform for Android, iOS and desktop,” Edwards added.

Tenor would bring up GIFs inside Google Images and other services like Gboard more easily.

“With their deep library of content, Tenor surfaces the right GIFs in the moment so you can find the one that matches your mood. Tenor will help us do this more effectively in Google Images as well as other products that use GIFs, like Gboard,” the search engine giant noted.

Tenor would continue to operate as a separate brand and Google “is looking forward to investing in their technology and relationships with content and API partners.”

According to The Verge, Facebook has been using Tenor in Messenger helping millions of users easily share GIFs on the platform.