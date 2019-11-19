Google acquires CloudSimple to strengthen cloud business

CloudSimple co-founder and CEO Guru Pangal said the company is “incredibly excited to be part of Google Cloud and look forward to accelerating our ability to help customers easily move their enterprise workloads to the cloud”. (Reuters)

Google has acquired US-based CloudSimple for an undisclosed amount, a move that will help the tech giant further strengthen its cloud business. CloudSimple, which allows companies to run computing workloads that are based on VMware’s server virtualisation technology, is headquartered in Santa Clara, US. Founded in 2016, it has offices in Ukraine and India (Bengaluru, Gurugram and Pune), and its investors include Mayfield, Redpoint and M12 (Microsoft’s venture fund).

“This acquisition builds on our existing partnership with CloudSimple that we announced earlier this year, allowing us to accelerate a fully integrated VMware migration solution with improved support for our customers,” Google Vice-President (Engineering) Rich Sanzi said in a blogpost.

He added that many enterprises are using VMware in their on-premises environments to run a variety of workloads: business applications such as ERP and CRM; databases such as Oracle and SQL Server; development and test environments; virtual desktops; and reporting and analytics systems. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“As part of their IT modernisation initiatives, we hear frequently from enterprise customers that they need a simple way to migrate those workloads to the cloud. To put it simply: they want to be able to run what they want, where they want, and how they want – so they can leverage existing investments with as little toil as possible,” he said.

CloudSimple co-founder and CEO Guru Pangal said the company is “incredibly excited to be part of Google Cloud and look forward to accelerating our ability to help customers easily move their enterprise workloads to the cloud”.