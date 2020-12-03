Google accused of illegally spying on employees before terminating them

Google said that they were confident they acted lawfully. (AP Photo)

The National Labour Relations Board, an independent agency of the United States tasked with enforcing US labour laws has accused Alphabet’s Google of illegally surveilling and grilling its several employees and then firing them for protesting against the organisation’s policies and for trying to organize a worker’s union. A complaint has been lodged against Google for ‘unlawfully’ putting workers on administrative leave or terminating them.

According to a Reuters report, the US labour regulator body alleged Google illegally applied rules to workers who participated in activist activities. The company also terminated employees alleging they accessed documents related to how the company patrols its internal forums. The complaint also says that Google has unlawfully accessed documents and meeting rooms to keep an eye on activist workers and deter them from organizing workplace unions.