Good news! Reliance Jio offers Rs 100 discount on most packs: How to get

Reliance Jio is in no mood to stop! In yet another move to lure customers, the telcom giant has revamped most of its prepaid recharge plans. After generating a wave with its free calling services and unlimited internet offer, Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Jio in its “Double Dhamaka” offer has announced a Rs 100 discount on all recharges of Rs. 300 and above. In addition, the customers will also be able to avail a 20 per cent discount on recharge packs priced below the Rs 300 price. For this, users need to recharge through MyJio app and pays using PhonePe wallet. With this, the company is expecting to get the masses to shift to Jio network.

Here is how to get Rs 100 discount on most Reliance Jio prepaid recharge packs:

Step 1) Login to MyJio app

Step 2) Click on Recharge tab

Step 3) Click on “Buy” button to move to Payment Page

Step 4) Select PhonePe Wallet as your payment option. Here you will get an instant Rs 50 Jio discount for using the app

Step 5) Sign in to your PhonePe account

Step 6) After confirming your number and OTP login to PhonePe account

Step 7) Pay for Net Payable amount using your PhonePe Wallet. With this, the user will get Rs 50 as the PayPhone cashback

Terms and conditions

The user must remember that he/she will get PhonePe Cashback offer (20% cashback offer) upto Rs 50 when he/she pay first time via PhonePe on MyJio App or Jio Website. Therefore, the offer is only applicable to customer who is using PhonePe first time on MyJio App or uses Jio Website to make payment. The offer is valid from 16.00 hrs 12th June 2018 and will end on 23.59 hrs 30th June 2018. A user can avail the cashback offer only once during the offer period. The maximum cashback that a user can get is Rs 50.

Also, the cashback shall be provided as PhonePe Gift voucher and shall be credited within 24 hours of successful completion of the transaction. The cashback credited to the PhonePe account shall be governed by PhonePe terms and conditions.