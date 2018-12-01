Good news for WhatsApp fans! Now you can use it on this Android device directly via Play store

WhatsApp update!

Do you have an Android tablet but unable to use the WhatsApp messaging app? No problem. Good news for you as you can now use the popular chat app by directly downloading it from the Google Play App store on to your tablets. However, only the users who have signed up for the Whatsapp’s beta program will be able to do so. Unlike before, when customers with the Beta programme have to download the APK file of the app to use it, now people will be able to directly use it.

According to a Twitter post shared by WABetaInfo, only Beta Testers can install WhatsApp directly from the Play Store. The post states, “Good news: you can now install WhatsApp on your Android tablet directly from the Play Store (ONLY IF YOU’RE A BETA TESTER — 2.18.367)! It wasn’t possible in the past and it was necessary to download the APK separately.”

From today onwards, WhatsApp users with the Beta testers can simply go the Google App stores using their Android Tablet, from where they can directly download the widely used messaging app in order to use the services of this messaging app.

A report by AndroidPit.com states that since WhatsApp is not like any other application on your mobile phone, you will not be able to login to your account using two devices at the same time. So, in order to use WhatsApp on your Android tablet, you will have to switch it off or log off from your smartphone and similarly the other way around.