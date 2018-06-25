Good news for Vodafone RED postpaid users! Avail Free Amazon Prime membership – Check how to activate

Vodafone’s announcement comes after the telco made big changes to its postpaid plans by offering more data and bundled benefits to the subscribers

Vodafone has announced that it is offering the Amazon Prime subscription to all its postpaid customers free of cost. The Vodafone RED postpaid subscribers who have bought any plan will get one year of Amazon Prime membership worth Rs 999 with no additional charges. This announcement comes after the telco made big changes to its postpaid plans by offering more data and bundled benefits to the subscribers.

Last week, Vodafone upped the data limit on two of its most popular postpaid plans. The Vodafone RED 399 postpaid plan that costs Rs 399 now offers 40GB data, as opposed to the 20GB limit earlier, while the Vodafone RED 499 postpaid plan costing Rs 499 has been revised to offer 75GB data for one monthly cycle, which was 40GB earlier. The postpaid plans come with unlimited calls and 100 SMSes per day benefit. What’s more is the complimentary subscription to Amazon Prime, which will be available without any charges.

How to get Amazon Prime on any Vodafone RED plan

Before you begin the process, make sure you are a Vodafone RED postpaid subscriber. Now, download the MyVodafone app on your device and sign into the app using your Vodafone number or other login credentials. Now, you will see a card showing the free Amazon membership, tap on it. A new page will open that enlists all the benefits you get from Amazon Prime, including an ‘Activate Now’ button.

The moment you click the button, you will be redirected to the Amazon login page where you can either log into your existing non-Prime account or sign up for a new one. Now, after you are done creating or signing into the account, your Prime subscription will be activated. You can now enjoy free one-day and two-day delivery options on Amazon-fulfilled products, watch a host of Bollywood, Hollywood movies and TV series on Prime Video, and listen and download songs on Prime Music.