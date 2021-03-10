  • MORE MARKET STATS

Good news for Vodafone Idea customers! Get 1-year Disney+Hotstar VIP access with recharge plans starting Rs 401

By: |
March 10, 2021 7:40 PM

The facility will be available for customers recharging their accounts with plans priced at Rs 401, Rs 601, Rs 801 and Rs 501, while postpaid users paying a monthly rental of Rs 499 and above will be able to avail it.

Vodafone IdeaVI is already offering access to Amazon Prime, Netflix, etc to select a set of customers.

Vodafone Idea on Wednesday announced the bundling of Disney+Hotstar VIP access for 1 year for customers paying Rs 401 and above.

“VI collaborates with Disney+ Hotstar, one of India’s leading video streaming platforms to bring high-quality entertainment and a year full of Cricket to VI customers.

“This coming-together aims to bring the best of video content to Indians across the two most popular genres of entertainment and cricket,” Vodafone Idea said in a statement.

“With the packed calendar of exciting cricket action this year – combined with the high-quality, impactful stories Disney+ Hotstar offers – we are delighted to entertain Vi’s large customer base of Indians throughout the year,” Disney+Hotstar EVP Prabh Simran Singh said in the statement.

