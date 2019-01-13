Good news for smartphone buyers! Samsung announces price cuts on these smartphones in India

By: | Updated: January 13, 2019 7:16 PM

Prices of these phones have been reduced in India.

samsung a7 price, samsung a 7 review, samsung a7 triple camera price, samsung a 7 mobile, samsung galaxy a 9, samsung galaxy a 9 price, samsung galaxy a 9 price in india, samsung galaxy a 9 review, samsung galaxy a 9 pro priceThese phones were launched around six months back.

In what may come as good news for smartphone buyers in the country, the prices of Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) and Galaxy A9 (2018) have been cut in India.

The Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage will now cost Rs 18,990, which earlier price was Rs 23,990. Similarly, Galaxy A7 (2018) with 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage can be bought at the cost of Rs 22,990 now. Its earlier price was Rs 28,990.

Apart from these, the South Korea-based company is also reducing the price of the Galaxy A9 (2018) in the country.

The Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) that packs 6GB RAM and 128GB storage can now be purchased for Rs 33,990, a discount of Rs 3,000 towards the original price. In a similar manner, people buying Galaxy A9 (2018) with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage can now get it for Rs 36,990. Its earlier price was Rs 39,990.

Both these smartphones were launched within just six months last year. While Samsung Galaxy A7 with triple-camera setup was launched in September last year, Galaxy A9 with a quad-camera setup made was launched in November 2018. The latest prices of these smartphones can be seen on Samsung’s official e-store in India.

For the specifications, Galaxy A7 features 4GB/6GB RAM, Exynos 7995 processor, microSD card support, 64GB/128GB storage, a 3300mAh battery and Android 8.0 (based on Samsung Experience 9.0 UI). The highlight of this phone is triple-camera setup on backside, that has 24-megapixel primary lens, 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 5-megapixel depth-sensing camera.

On the other hand, Galaxy A9 (2018) is the world’s first smartphone with a quad-camera setup. This phone consists of a 10-megapixel wide-angle lens, 24-megapixel rear camera, a 5-megapixel depth camera and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera.

