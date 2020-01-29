Good news for iPhone users! Now, Apple will not disown your phones, iPads

Apple Inc. has decided to make iOS 14 compatible for all the iPhone models which are now running on the current version of the operating system.

In a major move to solve the issue of customers’ dissatisfaction, Apple is likely to roll out its next operating system iOS 14 for its older version of iPhone as well. Earlier, the next level of iOS updates used to leave iPhone users humming against Apple’s policy of treating its phone buyers. Apple Inc. has decided to make iOS 14 compatible for all the iPhone models which are now running on the current version of the operating system, a rumour on a French website iPhonesoft revealed. The next update for the operating system of iPhones and iPads is likely to be rolled out later this year. The rumoured iOS14 to support the models which were launched post the iPhone SE and iPhone 6S, including those two highly famous iPhone models across the world.

The french website which covers all the rumours and suggestions floating around for the iPhones and iPads has also given a comprehensive list of the iPhone models likely to be upgraded by iOS 14. iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone 11, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone SE and iPod touch (7th generation) will get the operating system update, the rumours added.

The rumour on the french website however doesn’t augur well for iPad users as Apple will not allow the upgrade to iOS14 for all of its iPads based on iOS13. According to the French website, Apple is planning to drop iPad mini 4, launched in 2014 and powered by A8 chips and the iPad Air 2, launched in 2015 and powered by A8X chips from the list of iPads set to get iOS14 based operating system. The website has made a list for iPads likely to be compatible with iOS14 as well. The list includes 12.9-inch iPad Pro, 11-inch iPad Pro, 10.5-inch iPad Pro, 9.7-inch iPad Pro, iPad (7th generation), iPad (6th generation), iPad (5th generation), iPad mini (5th generation) and iPad Air (3rd generation).