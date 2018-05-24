Good news for Delhiites: Passengers to soon get information on bus arrivals on smart phones

The minister said the government has revamped its existing Poocho app and will relaunch it with additional features in the next two weeks. (Representative image: Reuters)

Bus commuters will soon be able to get information about arrival of vehicles at bus shelters using their smart phones, Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said today. The minister said the government has revamped its existing Poocho app and will relaunch it with additional features in the next two weeks. After launching a pilot project of detailed map facility at four bus shelters here, Gahlot said there are some problems in the GPS installed in DTC buses due to which their location is often not detected.

The government, he said, is working to sort out the issue. “The government has revamped Poocho app and will relaunch it within two weeks. Through Poocho app, commuters will be able to get information about the arrival of buses at a particular bus shelter” Gahlot told reporters here. He said that Poocho app, developed by the Delhi Integrated Multi-Model Transit System (DIMTS), will also provide facility of real time location of bus and routes.

He said once the pilot project of map facility is completed, it will be provided at all bus queue shelters. The move is intended at improving convenience for bus commuters. An official said the bus route map is a cognitive map on par with transit maps in top cities globally such as London and New York among others.